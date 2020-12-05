1/1
Sandra R. "Sondra" Scott
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY – Sandra "Sondra" R. Scott, 78, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home in Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born November 23, 1942 in Norfolk, Virginia the daughter of Harry and Grace (Nuckols) Rafal. She moved to Fowler, Kansas in 1971 from Wichita, Kansas, where she resided until she married Michael Scott and moved to Bloom, Kansas in 1984. Sondra worked as a nurse at Southwest Medical Clinic in Dodge City for several years. After she obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing, she went to work for Dodge City Community College as a Nursing Instructor. While working at the college she completed her masters of science in nursing. She retired in 2008 after working there for 13 years.
Sondra enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with Mike. They were fortunate to have had several trips to different countries.
Survivors include: her husband of 37 years Michael; her children, Dawn Guenthner of North Carolina/West Virginia, David Roberts of Elizabeth, Colorado, Jennifer Whipple and husband Layton of Beeler, Kansas, Lisa Sauls and husband Larry of Texhoma, Oklahoma and Doug Scott Sinclair and wife Shiloh of Weatherford, Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren, Michael Chinn of Hutchinson, Kansas, Margaret Guenthner of Branson, Missouri, Sydney Horacek and husband Dustin of Spearville, Kansas, Ayden Whipple of Beeler, Kansas, Jami Forgey and husband Thomas of Walsh, Colorado, Kati Alexander of Hilo, Hawaii, Ryan Sauls of Texhoma, Oklahoma, and Logan and Hayden Scott Sinclair of Weatherford, Oklahoma; and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Daniel Rafal, and a great grandson, Gunnar Paxton Chinn.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola with Kevin Salzman officiating. Burial will follow at the Bloom Cemetery, Bloom. Viewing will be prior to the service.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N.14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Minnis Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minnis Mortuary
123 Main St
Minneola, KS 67865
(620) 885-4227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minnis Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Have known Sondra since the late seventies! She was my student.....a very, very good one....then she was my colleague---we retired together-- and she was my dear friend....we accomplished some very, very good academics.......after retiring, we had many, many fun lunches, lots of coffees, ate lots of really good chocolate, and had lots of visits where we looked at our grandchildrens' photos, and reminisced about how goooood we were when we were younger----we used to say "the older we get, the BETTER we were!!! Thank you, Sondra, for being my friend .
Judy Cagle
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved