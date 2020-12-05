DODGE CITY – Sandra "Sondra" R. Scott, 78, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home in Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born November 23, 1942 in Norfolk, Virginia the daughter of Harry and Grace (Nuckols) Rafal. She moved to Fowler, Kansas in 1971 from Wichita, Kansas, where she resided until she married Michael Scott and moved to Bloom, Kansas in 1984. Sondra worked as a nurse at Southwest Medical Clinic in Dodge City for several years. After she obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing, she went to work for Dodge City Community College as a Nursing Instructor. While working at the college she completed her masters of science in nursing. She retired in 2008 after working there for 13 years.
Sondra enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with Mike. They were fortunate to have had several trips to different countries.
Survivors include: her husband of 37 years Michael; her children, Dawn Guenthner of North Carolina/West Virginia, David Roberts of Elizabeth, Colorado, Jennifer Whipple and husband Layton of Beeler, Kansas, Lisa Sauls and husband Larry of Texhoma, Oklahoma and Doug Scott Sinclair and wife Shiloh of Weatherford, Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren, Michael Chinn of Hutchinson, Kansas, Margaret Guenthner of Branson, Missouri, Sydney Horacek and husband Dustin of Spearville, Kansas, Ayden Whipple of Beeler, Kansas, Jami Forgey and husband Thomas of Walsh, Colorado, Kati Alexander of Hilo, Hawaii, Ryan Sauls of Texhoma, Oklahoma, and Logan and Hayden Scott Sinclair of Weatherford, Oklahoma; and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Daniel Rafal, and a great grandson, Gunnar Paxton Chinn.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola with Kevin Salzman officiating. Burial will follow at the Bloom Cemetery, Bloom. Viewing will be prior to the service.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N.14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.