Have known Sondra since the late seventies! She was my student.....a very, very good one....then she was my colleague---we retired together-- and she was my dear friend....we accomplished some very, very good academics.......after retiring, we had many, many fun lunches, lots of coffees, ate lots of really good chocolate, and had lots of visits where we looked at our grandchildrens' photos, and reminisced about how goooood we were when we were younger----we used to say "the older we get, the BETTER we were!!! Thank you, Sondra, for being my friend .

Judy Cagle