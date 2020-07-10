Sean Michael Reed, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend.
Sean was born in Topeka, KS, and grew up in Aurora, CO and Richardson, TX. From the moment he came into this world, he brought a sweetness and an irreplaceable joy to his family. He had an adventurous spirit and a mischievous glint in his eyes.
Sean was a brilliant athlete, and was also gifted intellectually. He sailed through his academics easily, rarely needing to study. After graduating from Richardson, Texas' LV Berkner High School, he attended and graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. He then worked in the school lab while taking courses toward his Master's degree. His knowledge on all subjects was expansive, and he could be counted on for answers to anything in nearly every field. If he didn't know the correct answer, he sure could make up something wry or comical in its stead.
He loved sports-playing them, watching them, and listening to them on the Dallas Ticket Sports Radio. While we eventually brought him around to cheering for the KC Chiefs, his passion was for all Dallas teams – the Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavericks; and for his Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Sean was a kind man. He loved his family and friends, and would do absolutely anything to help them. He was a shoulder, an ear, the muscle. He remembered all important dates, and called or sent the most hilarious cards or texts. He was always ready to render aid to friends or strangers alike, from giving whatever money he had to offering rides or help changing a tire.
For a man so ready to help others, the irony that he could not get the help he needed is a painful, stark reminder that mental health care is inadequate.
He battled so hard, for so long. He overcame so much pain to be there for others until his body finally needed rest and peace. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George "Poppo" Reintjes, Mary "Moms" McDonald Reintjes, his paternal grandparents, Grandpa Al Reed, Dorothy "Mema" Cossell Reed, his uncle Michael Reintjes, his aunt Vicki Thomas Reed, his cousin Molly Blume Duffy, and his two cherished dogs, Bailey and Sunny.
He leaves behind countless grieving friends and family all over the world, including his parents, David "Dave" & Mary "Katie" Reed, his sister, Jenny Reed, Elizabeth Kavitsky, and his niece, Dorothy Rose. She will never know her Uncle Sean, but we will be sure to tell her stories.
He was a witty, loving soul who left this world too soon. He will be forever missed.
Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sean's name to the Lawrence Humane Society or to https://www.facebook.com/donate/1624688367707979/?fundraiser_source=external_url
or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.