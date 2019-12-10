Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Sharon Aileen York Russell


1951 - 2019
Sharon Aileen York Russell Obituary
DODGE CITY - Sharon Aileen York Russell, 68, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born on February 20, 1951 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Harry and Helen (Lonnberg) York. Sharon was lifetime Dodge City resident. She worked for Broce Construction as a Lab Technician from 1976-2004. Sharon enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, showing St. Bernard's, reading and genealogy. She also loved spending time with her family making sure she never missed a family reunion. She was a member of the First Christian Church and was on the Women's Council board.
On June 7, 1969 she married Richard Russell in Dodge City, Kansas. He survives. They celebrated 50 wonderful years together.
Survivors also include: a sister, Althea White, Dodge City; 2 brothers, Jim York and wife Maxine, and Floyd York and wife Chris, both of Dodge City; granddaughter, Kimberly Benson and husband Evan, Dodge City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Rochell Russell, Banning.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Dodge City with Pastor Dusty Cookson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Circle of Hope or the American Diabetes Association both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
