|
|
Dodge City – Sharron Lee Raney, 81, died March 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Place in Overland Park. She was born on May 5, 1937 in El Dorado, the daughter of Donald Raymond and Oleta Irene (Blackmore) Hall.
Sharron spent her childhood in Lorraine, Kansas. She graduated from Lorraine High School in May of 1955. On January 26, 1957, Sharron was united in marriage in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Donald K. Raney. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2014. Together, they owned and operated the Insurance Center of Kansas in Dodge City.
She was a member of St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, Dodge City, where she played the organ for services for over 40 years. Sharron was privileged to be the accompanist for the Dodge City High School and Dodge City Middle School for twenty years. She was a Charter Member of PEO, Chapter HM, Dodge City, organized in 1975. Sharron was a supportive member of the Dodge City Rotary Club.
Sharron is survived by two sons, Mark Raney and wife Toni of Edgerton, Kansas; Matthew Raney and wife Gabriela of Delia, Kansas; one daughter, Mischel Miller of Topeka; sister Vicki (Robert) King, Camdenton, Missouri; brother Timothy (Rhonda) Hall, Austin, Kentucky; six grandchildren; Rebecca Raney, Rachel Raney, Victoria Raney, Megan Raney, Ellen Miller, and Emma Miller; and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and brother, Donald Ray.
Memorial service will be held at St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, Dodge City, on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Father John Seatvet and Father Larry Carver presiding. Friends may sign the book at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, on Friday April 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to The Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas, Bishop's fund in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel – 1901 Sixth Ave – Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 3, 2019