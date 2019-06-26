|
|
Shelby Don Gattenby born February 18, 1978 in Ada, OK to Don and Phyllis Gattenby of Konwa, OK. He moved to Dodge City, KS as a child attended DC schools. Shelby played many organized sports including wrestling and cross-country. He was awarded presidential fitness, was in Who's who among American High School athletes, and graduated with honors in 1996.
After high school, Shelby attended a few years of college before joining the US Navy. He was deployed to Iraq on the USS Ashland. He wrestled for the US Navy until he broke his leg.
Shelby enjoyed many outdoor actives, working on cars and spending time with family. He loved to watching movies, play jokes, lots of hugs, dancing, fishing, swimming and surfing as often as possible. His greatest joy was his daughter Alana who passed away in 2014.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Don Gattenby; sister, Gretchen Kelly; nephew Bryan Murphy; and his daughter, Alana Lee Gattenby. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Gattenby; sister, Anne Gattenby; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Dodge on July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.greermortury.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 26, 2019