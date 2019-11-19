|
Dodge City - Sherri Lee Ernst, 83, died November 15, 2019 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on January 21, 1936 at Wichita, Kansas the daughter of Lester "Pete" and Ruth (Johnston) Schubert.
She married Gary Ernst on December 27, 1967 in Dodge City, he survives. Mrs. Ernst worked as a sophomore English teacher at Dodge City High School for several years and later worked as a special education teacher. She loved playing cards in her spare time especially bridge and also enjoyed bowling as well. She loved to travel and cherished her many trips to Hawaii with Gary.
She is survived by her husband Gary of the home and several nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Richard Schubert.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Dick Robbins presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or Arrowhead West in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 19, 2019