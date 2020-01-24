Home

Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Shirlene M. Herrick Walters


1925 - 2020
Shirlene M. Herrick Walters Obituary
Dodge City - Shirlene M. Herrick Walters, 94, died January 22, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on October 23, 1925 in Dodge City, the daughter of Russell Thomas and Gussie (McLaughlin) Walker.
Shirlene graduated from Dodge City High School in 1943. She went to work at the tailor shop on the Air Base, where she met Frank D. Herrick of Hammond, Minnesota. They were married in 1944 and lived most of their married lives in Dodge City. Frank owned and operated Herrick's Texaco and Shirlene worked for Western Power in the accounting department. She later worked as a cashier at Bank of the Southwest. They had two daughters, Tonya and Tomi. Frank passed away in 1972. In 1979, Shirlene married Romauld Walters. They enjoyed retirement together until his death in 1995.
Shirlene was active in her church all of her adult life. She served as Sunday school teacher, helped on many committees, and was to this day the only woman serving as a deacon. Shirlene seldom missed a Sunday service and was a dedicated Christian woman.
Shirlene is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Don Reeves of Dodge City and Tomi and Chuck Carpenter of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister Donna Harvey of Kansas City; four granddaughters; 12 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Frances Willman; and a brother, Russell T. Walker, Jr.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Steve Ormord presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from noon to 6:00 PM with the family present from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
