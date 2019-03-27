|
|
Dodge City - Shirley Maxine (Snook) Riegel, 88, died March 23, 2019 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. She was born on October 6, 1930 in Ford, to M. W. (Maynard) and Iva Snook.
She and her three siblings, Larry Snook, Marilee (Snook) Williams, and Kenny Snook, spent their early childhood in Manitou Springs, Colorado. However, the family later returned to Ford where Shirley graduated from high school in 1948. After high school, Shirley began dating Duane Riegel and the two married on October 16, 1949 in Ford. They were blessed with two children, Leslie (Riegel) Schoonover and Steve Riegel, born barely a year apart. The family resided on different farmsteads near Ford.
Shirley worked both as a homemaker and occasionally as a waitress at the Ford Cafe. She was an excellent cook, loved to bowl, enjoyed traveling with her husband, sewed the best patchwork quilts, and spent many hours in her garden and canning. She was an avid KU basketball fan and could give you a play-by-play of any given game.
Shirley deeply loved and constantly worried about her children and many grandchildren. Leslie and Rod Schoonover gave her, Ami (Brent), Brayden, and Brier Whitaker; Cade (Stacey), Jaeyd, Cooper, and Caedryn Schoonover; Brekk (Curtis), Scout, Eliza, and Harlow Ellis; and Joel, Maddex, Makenli, and Alina Schoonover. Steve and Denise (Schinstock) Riegel gave her, "Butch" Cassidy Riegel; and Chambre (Jeff), Ike, Sam, and Kate Breuer.
Though she rarely shed a tear, Shirley was deeply affected by the many losses in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, M.W. and Iva Snook; husband, Duane Riegel; one brother, Larry Snook; sister, Marilee (Snook) Williams; son-in-law, Rod Schoonover; grandson, "Butch" Cassidy Riegel; and so many other close friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at Wilroads Garden Christian Church in Dodge City on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery in Ford. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ford Cemetery or to the "Butch" Cassidy Riegel Memorial Scholarship through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 27, 2019