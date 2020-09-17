1/
Shirley Nancy Stwalley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodge City - Shirley Nancy Stwalley, 90, died September 15, 2020 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home in Dodge City. She was born on November 16, 1929 in Oklahoma the daughter of Benjamin Monroe and Lola (Tate) Treanor.
She married Keith Raymond Stwalley on December 29, 1954 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he preceded her in death on May 31, 2012. Mrs. Stwalley was a partner in the family farming operation with her husband Keith for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren in her spare time.
She was a member of Grace Community Church of Dodge City and IXL Club of Ford.
She is survived by two daughters Nellma Gehman and husband Dan of Wichita; Marcy Price and husband Conway of Ensign. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Nancy Stwalley.
Private family graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved