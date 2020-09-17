Dodge City - Shirley Nancy Stwalley, 90, died September 15, 2020 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home in Dodge City. She was born on November 16, 1929 in Oklahoma the daughter of Benjamin Monroe and Lola (Tate) Treanor.
She married Keith Raymond Stwalley on December 29, 1954 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he preceded her in death on May 31, 2012. Mrs. Stwalley was a partner in the family farming operation with her husband Keith for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren in her spare time.
She was a member of Grace Community Church of Dodge City and IXL Club of Ford.
She is survived by two daughters Nellma Gehman and husband Dan of Wichita; Marcy Price and husband Conway of Ensign. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Nancy Stwalley.
Private family graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.