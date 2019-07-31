|
|
DODGE CITY – Sonja L. Barnes, 80, died July 27, 2019 at Western Planes Medical Complex.
Sonja was born May 23, 1939 at Bison, Kansas to Eugene and Betty (Lewis) Schleuning.
She has lived in Dodge City since 1998 moving from Colorado. She enjoyed being a volunteer for Hospice of the Prairie and a care giver at Manor of the Plains.
She was married to Donald Lee Barnes on December 22, 1983. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2000.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Tim Pennington and wife Debra, Dodge City, Charles Pennington, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 2 daughters, Catherine Lynn Koehn, Clearwater, Kansas, Patricia Pennington, Dodge City; 3 brothers, Bill Schleuning and wife Sylvia, Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, Larry Schleuning, Topeka, Kansas, Rick Schleuning and wife Yi, Dodge City, Kansas; 2 sisters, Jeanie Schaffer and husband Ron, Dodge City, Peggy Marshall and husband Rick, Dodge City; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Rebecca Sue Dreiling, sister Bonnie Finney, brother Don Schleuning, Companion Edward Durler and great granddaughter Jaci Lopez.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Rev. Dick Robbins officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 31, 2019