Sr. Margaret Knoeber
1931 - 2020
Sr. Margaret Knoeber, ASC, 89, was born February 13, 1931 in Spearville, KS to John and Olivia (Habiger) Knoeber, and entered eternal rest on October 31, 2020.
She professed her vows on July 1, 1950. Occupations throughout her lifetime include Professor, Educator, Administrator, Alumni Director for Kansas Newman University (now Newman University), Archivist and Provincial Councilor 1990-96.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and James; brother-in-law, Frank Devine.
Survivors include sisters, Gertrude (Paul) Kessen of Minneola, KS, Dorothy Devine of Meade, KS and Julia (Don) Kessen of Dodge City, KS; brother, Clem of Dodge City, KS; numerous nieces, nephews as well as great nieces and nephews; many friends and Sisters of the ASC Community.
PRIVATE services with only family members present, will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita.
A Celebration of Sister Margaret's life for Newman Alumni will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Dugan-Gorges Conference Center. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Dugan-Gorges Conference Center.
