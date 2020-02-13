Home

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Stanley Allan Plotner


1954 - 2020
Stanley Allan Plotner Obituary
DODGE CITY - Stanley Allan Plotner, 65, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born on April 13, 1954 at Ulysses, Kansas the son of Earl Kenneth and Mary Leverne (Hammond) Plotner. He was a lifetime Dodge City resident, and was a truck driver for Kindsvater Truck Line, Dodge City.
He attended the First Christian Church, Dodge City.
Stanley enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, gardening, watching football and racing. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
On August 10, 1974 he married Michelle Brown at Johnson City, Kansas.
Survivors include: his wife of 45 years Michelle, of the home; their daughter, Amanda Alvarado and husband Gerson, Dodge City; their 2 sons, Kenneth Plotner, Dodge City and Thomas Plotner, Ellsworth, Kansas; 2 sisters, Tammy Vaden and husband Lonnie, Ulysses, Kansas and Regina Linder and husband Randy, Brighton, Colorado; 5 Grandchildren, Montel, Nila, Gerson, Bishop and Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Dodge City with Dusty Cookson officiating. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardents. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
