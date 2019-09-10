|
|
BUCKLIN - Stanley H. Seibel was born on a farm near Peabody, Kansas on May 7, 1927, the son of Abe and Ada (Hintz) Seibel.
He was a Farmer-Stockman that loved to see the crops grow and care for his livestock. He moved to the Bucklin, Kansas area in 1938, graduated Kingsdown, Kansas High School in May 1944. Drafted in 1945 spending 18 months in the Army Engineers at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
On June 6, 1949, Stan married Norma Stimpert in the Kingsdown Presbyterian Church. The Lord blessed them with 67 years of married life and three children. Stan is survived by daughter Twilla Oman and husband Brent, Katy, Texas, son Daryl Seibel, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, daughter Janice Nightengale and husband Jim, Dodge City, Kansas, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma and daughter-in-law Dixie Lee Seibel.
Stan was long time member of the United Methodist Church in Bucklin, singing in the choir, serving on the Administrative Board and various Church committees, Secretary of the Bucklin Coop Exchange, and Community Committeeman on the A.S.C.A (FSA).
Stan made two very important decisions in his life accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior and Norma as his wife.
Stan went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bucklin Cemetery, with Rev. Brad Zimmerman officiating. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Bucklin.
The family suggests memorials to the Bucklin United Methodist Church or the donor's choice both in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 10, 2019