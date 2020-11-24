DODGE CITY – Stanley Joseph Kliesen 82, died November 21, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas.
He was born on November 13, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Vernie and Marcella (Pillar) Kliesen. He graduated from high school at St. Mary of the Plains in Dodge City in 1957.
He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Wright. He enjoyed farming and ranching and even drove the combine and grain cart for the 2020 harvest. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events all the way from Texas to Iowa and back to Cimarron and Spearville.
On January 6, 1962, he married Janet Irsik at Ingalls, Kansas. She survives as his wife (housekeeper)!
Survivors also include: son, Joe Kliesen and wife Dixie of Wright, Kansas and their children Reegan Kliesen and wife Ashten, Taige Kliesen, Jarrett Kliesen, Makiah Kliesen; son, Michael Kliesen of Amarillo, Texas and his son Sawyer Kliesen; daughter, Beth Helfrich and husband David of Cimarron, Kansas and their daughter Janae Roman and husband Edgar; daughter, Lynn Houdeshell and husband Gary of Stanhope, Iowa, and their children, Ellyn Cottingham and husband Christian, Anna Houdeshell and finacé Mason Marshall, Molly Houdeshell and friend Alex Muhlenburg; and 1 Great-grandchild, Avyn Cottingham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Charles Helfrich, one sister, and one step-brother.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Wright, with Fr. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Rosary will be prior to mass at 10:00 am. The service will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=2880003075438744&ref=watch_permalink.
Burial will follow Mass in the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon to 6:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to St. Andrew's Parish or Donor's Choice both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.