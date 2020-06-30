Dodge City - Stanley R. Roth, 68, died March 23, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. He was born on December 22, 1951 at Dodge City, the son of Verl and Sadie Roth.
Family was very important to Stanley. He loved getting out in nature, especially with his dad, brother, and uncles. He also enjoyed all of the trips his family took to Mexico when he was younger.
Stanley is survived by his brother, Marvin Roth of Wichita; and cousins, Gary and Joan Roth of Dodge City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verl and Sadie.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. A private family burial service has already taken place. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Family was very important to Stanley. He loved getting out in nature, especially with his dad, brother, and uncles. He also enjoyed all of the trips his family took to Mexico when he was younger.
Stanley is survived by his brother, Marvin Roth of Wichita; and cousins, Gary and Joan Roth of Dodge City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verl and Sadie.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. A private family burial service has already taken place. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 30, 2020.