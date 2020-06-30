Stanley R. Roth
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodge City - Stanley R. Roth, 68, died March 23, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. He was born on December 22, 1951 at Dodge City, the son of Verl and Sadie Roth.
Family was very important to Stanley. He loved getting out in nature, especially with his dad, brother, and uncles. He also enjoyed all of the trips his family took to Mexico when he was younger.
Stanley is survived by his brother, Marvin Roth of Wichita; and cousins, Gary and Joan Roth of Dodge City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verl and Sadie.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. A private family burial service has already taken place. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved