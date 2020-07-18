DODGE CITY - Stephen James Gechter passed away July 16, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born December 10, 1946 in Dodge City, the son of Harry J. "Jim" and Norma Jean (Koehn) Gechter, Jr.
Stephen attended school in Offerle and graduated from Minneola High School. He then graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business and a concentration in accounting. Stephen earned his CPA certification in 1972 and practiced accounting until 2018. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dodge City.
Steve met Sue while she was working at the local Pizza Hut. He would come in every weekend just to see her. After dating for a few years, he proposed to her at the local Sonic and their marriage of 52 years was a true love story.
He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Delta Waterfowl, and was one of the original creators of the local Ducks Unlimited chapter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He spent many summer weekends at Wilson Lake. Steve enjoyed taking his kids, nieces, nephews and grandchildren fishing. His love of fishing took him to many lakes across the United States and Canada. One trip was quite eventful when the airplane engine block cracked and the plane made a crash landing on water in Canada.
Stephen enjoyed watching and coaching his children and grandchildren in various activities while they were growing up. Steve and his wife Sue were instrumental in establishing the local swim team.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue of Dodge City; two children, Sara Gechter Legleiter of Omaha, Nebraska, and Michael Gechter of Olathe; two brothers, Marc Gechter and wife Terry of Salina and Mick Gechter and wife Lori of Garden City; two sisters, Marsha Ganstrom and husband Wendell of Robinson and Jeanne Rohrbaugh and husband John of Cimarron; two grandchildren, Breanna and Jacob of Omaha, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Burial will follow at the Cimarron Cemetery with Military Honors by KSARNG and American Legion 8th District Honor Guard. Guests are asked to share concern for mutual health and safety by practicing social distancing and wearing masks if they desire. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. with the family receiving guests from noon to 4 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever and Hospice of the Prairie. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.