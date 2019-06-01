|
|
Jetmore – Steve D. Ochs, 54, passed away May 29, 2019 in Jetmore.
He was born November 4, 1964 in Dodge City, the son of Loren E. and Beverly Kay Fagen Ochs. A lifetime area resident, he was a devoted cattleman and rancher, but most importantly he was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
He was of the Christian faith and attended Grace Community Church, Dodge City. He was a member of Kansas Livestock Association and was a proud supporter of the FFA and 4-H youth.
On July 28, 1990, he married Stephanie Schawe in Spearville. She survives.
Other survivors include: parents, Loren and Kay Ochs, Jetmore; son, Garrett (Kelsey) Ochs, Jetmore; two daughters, Janae (Ryan) Falconer and Taylor (Caleb) Sheets, both of Jetmore; brother, Brad (Penny) Ochs, Jetmore; sister, Carol (Jeff) Jarnagin, Holcomb; grandson, Ty Falconer and mother-in-law, Anne Schawe, Spearville.
Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Community Church, Dodge City, with Rev. Kirk Larson presiding. Family requests casual dress. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be sent to the Grandchildren's school fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 1, 2019