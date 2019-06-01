Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley P.O. Box 663
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley P.O. Box 663
Jetmore, KS 67854
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Community Church
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Ochs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve D. Ochs


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steve D. Ochs Obituary
Jetmore – Steve D. Ochs, 54, passed away May 29, 2019 in Jetmore.
He was born November 4, 1964 in Dodge City, the son of Loren E. and Beverly Kay Fagen Ochs. A lifetime area resident, he was a devoted cattleman and rancher, but most importantly he was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
He was of the Christian faith and attended Grace Community Church, Dodge City. He was a member of Kansas Livestock Association and was a proud supporter of the FFA and 4-H youth.
On July 28, 1990, he married Stephanie Schawe in Spearville. She survives.
Other survivors include: parents, Loren and Kay Ochs, Jetmore; son, Garrett (Kelsey) Ochs, Jetmore; two daughters, Janae (Ryan) Falconer and Taylor (Caleb) Sheets, both of Jetmore; brother, Brad (Penny) Ochs, Jetmore; sister, Carol (Jeff) Jarnagin, Holcomb; grandson, Ty Falconer and mother-in-law, Anne Schawe, Spearville.
Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Community Church, Dodge City, with Rev. Kirk Larson presiding. Family requests casual dress. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be sent to the Grandchildren's school fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now