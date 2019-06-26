|
CIMARRON - Steven Neul Kerr, 67, died, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Garden City.
He was born April 19, 1952 in Westminster, Colorado the son of Gerald Eugene and Lois Mae (Pribbeno) Kerr. He was a lifetime resident of Cimarron. He was a graduate of Cimarron High School. He attended Dodge City Community College.
He was a Co-Owner of Cimarron Ready Mix and J&S Sand and Gravel in Cimarron. Steve also worked for the Gray County Road Department before becoming the owner of Southwest Management LLC. He was a member of NRA, Gray County Gun Club, and Gray County Sportsman Club. He enjoyed collecting guns, camping, and riding motorcycles he also loved watching various sports especially the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the most dear things to his heart was his grandchildren and children.
On August 5, 1978 he married Helen Oller at Cimarron, Kansas. She survives.
Survivors also include: their 3 children, Jennifer Hill husband Brian, Garden City, Kansas, Jason Kerr wife Ashley, Derby, Kansas and Kenneth Kerr, Wichita, Kansas; his mother, Lois Kerr, Cimarron, Kansas; 2 sisters, Susan Mahurin, Dodge City, Kansas, and Sandra Jordan, Sharon Springs, Kansas; 13 Grandchildren; Jessica, Joshua, Austan, Ashlee, Kaitlyn, Braxton, Kyler, Westin, Derek, Peyton, Haley, Brandon, and Kennedy; and 2 nieces, Amanda and Megan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Kerr.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at United Methodist Church, Cimarron with Richard Deimund officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday with family present at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Cimarron.
The family suggests memorials to the Steve Kerr Family Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 446, Cimarron, KS 67846. Condolences may be left at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 26, 2019