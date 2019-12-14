|
|
DODGE CITY - Steven Kent Stauth, 69, died December 12, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on April 30, 1950 at Dodge City, the son of Tommy and Verla Dean (Creech) Stauth.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City High School. On June 20, 1970 he married Kay Boese at the First Christian Church in Dodge City. He managed the Plaza Lanes Bowling Alley for several years and later was employed as a carpenter for Dodge City USD 443. While he was working for the school Steve obtained his General Contractors License from the State of Kansas.
Steve loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, trips to Colorado and riding motorcycles. He also loved animals and especially his beloved dog Harley. Steve was also an avid fan of the Denver Broncos.
He was a member of the First Christian Church and the Moose Lodge both of Dodge City.
Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kay Stauth; seven nieces and nephews, Shannon Stauth, Alisha Stauth Ontiberos, Tamara Boese, Jana Zeller, Staci Wroblewski, Travis Boese, and Toby Boese; many great nieces and nephews; and two brother-in-laws, Sam Boese and wife Deb and John Boese both of Dodge City. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Thomas "Denny" Stauth.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 14, 2019