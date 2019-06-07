Home

Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley P.O. Box 663
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Jetmore, KS
Steven Lee Bradford


Steven Lee Bradford


1979 - 2019
Steven Lee Bradford Obituary
Jetmore – Steven Lee Bradford, 39, passed away May 31, 2019 near Parsons, KS.
He was born December 3, 1979 in Great Bend, KS, the son of Dennis and Marcie Lonnberg Bradford. A lifetime area resident, he was a CATlepuller truck mechanic.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Jetmore, KS.
He married April Wendel, they later divorced. On February 16, 2016, he married Misti Harper in Dodge City, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include: parents, Dennis and Marcie Bradford, Jetmore, KS; children, Chance Bradford, Jetmore, KS, Aidan, Isaac, Atalissa, AvaLee, Kenna and Anissa Bradford, all of Lakin, KS; step children, Britany Harper and Zachary Martinez, both of Dodge City, KS, Aubrey Harper, Pierce City, MO; sister, Becky (John) Stoss, Jetmore, KS; two nieces, Neeley and Jentry Stoss and two step grandchildren, Remington and Ryker Clinesmith.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Jetmore, KS with Pastor Cyd Stein presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore, KS. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, KS.
Memorials may be sent to the Children's School Fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 7, 2019
