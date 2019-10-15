|
On September 25th, 2019 Steven Michael Randle, loving son, brother and father passed away at the age of 66.
Steve was born May 17th, 1953 in Dodge City, Kansas to Tom and Arlene Randle. Growing up on a farm, he found a love for animals, which he fostered by studying veterinary medicine at Kansas State University. From a young age Steve loved sports from being a rodeo cowboy to racing go-karts to playing football, baseball, basketball, and tennis. Steve would do anything for the people he loved. He was a patient teacher who always made time to share his knowledge, answer questions and instill important life lessons. He always provided sound advice and knew the right time to encourage loved ones to fulfill their potential.
After a long, successful career working for the Coors Brewing Company he pursued his entrepreneurial spirit by opening his own company, Draft Specialties. He loved the Colorado mountains where he would often go camping, fishing or hunting. In his spare time Steve enjoyed listening to country music, watching sports and western movies, reading and learning about history--especially the old west and military expeditions. Steve was an incredible craftsman and an infinitely creative man. He was good at everything he tried from his early days as an athlete and rodeo cowboy to his skill with a pool cue, to his various inventions and his deft skills crafting leather, woodworking and completing home improvement projects. He was well known for his big laugh, loving to make people laugh, his story telling ability and his ever-present mustache.
Steve is survived by his mother Arlene, sister Debbie, his four children, Jason, Jared, Janna and Jessica as well as his beloved grandchildren, Natalia, Alex and Remy.
A celebration of life will be held on October 19th, 2019 at the Hampton Inn located at 137 Union Blvd, Lakewood Colorado at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain in Steve's name.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 15, 2019