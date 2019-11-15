Home

Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Jetmore, KS
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Jetmore, KS
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Larned Cemetery
Larned, KS
Sue Jeannie Murphy


1937 - 2019
Sue Jeannie Murphy Obituary
Jetmore – Sue Jeannie Murphy, 82, passed away November 6, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City, KS. She was born August 2, 1937 in Hodgeman County, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy Narey Whipple. She was a registered nurse and art teacher.
On August 18, 1960, she married Dr. Bob Murphy in Great Bend. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include: son, Steven (Silvana) Murphy, Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Susan Murphy, Wichita, KS; brother, Jerry Whipple, Jetmore, KS; two sisters, Joyce Ochs, Jetmore, KS, Jo Dempsey, Mankato, KS and four grandchildren, Colton Murphy, Brenna Murphy, Keegan Murphy and Erin Murphy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Jan Hornung.
Rosary will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass, 10 a.m. at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore, with Father John Forkuoh presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Larned Cemetery, Larned, KS, with Father Bernard Felix presiding.
Memorials may be given to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore, or the Ford County Humane Society in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS. 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
