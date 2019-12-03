|
Dodge City - Susan Gayle (Rodgers) Van Dolah, aged 77, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on November 27th, 2019 in Dodge City Kansas at Manor of the Plains while in Independent Living. She was born on November 12th, 1942 in Alva, Oklahoma to Warren (Bud) Rodgers and Alice Mae (Howard) Rodgers.
As a child Sue grew up in Medicine Lodge. Sue was a Prairie Flower in 1952, and an Indian Maiden in the 1958 Peace Treaty Pageant. She was a proud delegate to Kansas Girls State in Lawrence during high school running for Governor as "Sunbonnet Sue", a fierce member of the high school debate team, and a member of The First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge.
Sue graduated from Medicine Lodge High School in 1960 and attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia for one year. She married Gary Donald Van Dolah from Attica, Ks on July 3rd, 1961, and from that marriage they had 3 children. They later divorced in 1976.
Later in adulthood, Sue returned to college and received her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Wichita State University. She continued her educational endeavors by obtaining her Masters of Social Work from the University of Denver in 1994, and obtained her certification as LSCSW, of which she was very proud indeed. She worked tirelessly in the Wichita, Ks area as a Social Work Counselor, specializing in addiction counseling, and served as an Expert Witness for the Wichita court system. She prided herself on her love of serving others in the addiction community, and her love for her profession.
Sue had been sober and very active in the Alcoholics Anonymous community for almost 36 years, was a Breast Cancer survivor, and battled through brain surgery for aneurysms and a stroke during that surgery. Unfortunately, she was unable to return to her social work profession after the stroke and hard fought recovery. She returned to live in Dodge City, Ks, in 2008 to be closer to her sister and mother.
In Dodge City, Sue was a Member of the First Christian Church for many years, and then attended Grace Community Church. She enjoyed her consistent attendance and wonderful friendships with many in the Alcoholics Anonymous community. She was a leader and encourager of many people who were living past addiction, and played an instrumental role in encouraging their sobriety. She loved gardening and spent many hours working in her yard.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jim) Ryan of Westminster Colorado, her beloved dog and best friend, Dusty and an estranged son and estranged daughter. Sister: Jan Neier of Dodge City, Brothers:Terry (Sandy) Rodgers of Garden City, Randy (Helen) Rodgers of Hays, Sister-in-Law: Judy Bradley of Pawley's Island South Carolina, and many loving and attentive nieces and nephews. She leaves behind seven grandchildren: Tanner Ryan, Vaughn Ryan, Kendall Ryan, Blythe Houchen, Barrett Houchen, Chance Van Dolah and Kylie Van Dolah.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Warren (Bud) and Mae Rodgers, brother Jerry Rodgers, infant brother Tommy Rodgers, and many other wonderful family members who we are sure were standing at the pearly gates cheering her on as she arrived.
Sue had chosen to be cremated, and no formal viewing or funeral service will be held at this time. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2019