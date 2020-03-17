|
|
Dodge City - Susan M. Slagle, 58, died February 28, 2020 at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. She was born on February 3, 1962 at Wellington, Kansas the daughter of James and Rose (Koontz) Slagle.
She graduated from Dodge City High School and worked at the Dodge City Medical Center for over thirty years.
She is survived by her brother Scott and wife Margie of Katy, Texas; one sister Shelley Macaluso of St. Helens, Oregon. She is also survived by three nieces Michelle Banko and husband Drew of Lexington Park, Maryland; Jenna Christine DeBonis and husband Chris of Katy, Texas; Lauren Nicole Macaluso of St. Helens, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 17, 2020