Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136

Susan M. Slagle


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. Slagle Obituary
Dodge City - Susan M. Slagle, 58, died February 28, 2020 at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. She was born on February 3, 1962 at Wellington, Kansas the daughter of James and Rose (Koontz) Slagle.
She graduated from Dodge City High School and worked at the Dodge City Medical Center for over thirty years.
She is survived by her brother Scott and wife Margie of Katy, Texas; one sister Shelley Macaluso of St. Helens, Oregon. She is also survived by three nieces Michelle Banko and husband Drew of Lexington Park, Maryland; Jenna Christine DeBonis and husband Chris of Katy, Texas; Lauren Nicole Macaluso of St. Helens, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -