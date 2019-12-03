|
|
Jetmore – Tammee Elizabeth (Moore) McVey, 58, passed away November 30, 2019 in Jetmore, KS.
She was born December 30, 1960 in Framingham, MA, the daughter of Lester and Flora Merrill Wenndt. A longtime area resident of Kansas City, she moved to Jetmore a year and half ago where she was an Attorney at law for Young Williams in Dodge City, KS.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: parents, Lester and Flora Wenndt, Jetmore, KS; two brothers, David (Janis) Moore, Blythewood, SC and Steve (Kristi) Moore, Jetmore, KS; significant other, Dean Wade, Jetmore, KS; nephews, Christopher (Carolyn) Moore, Sterling, KS, Anthony Moore (Rachel Slattery) Wright, KS, Nickolas Hans Moore, Tampa, FL, Brian Wilson (Katie Burrell), Blythwood, SC; niece, Kayla Moore, Fort Myers, FL; three great nephews and nine great nieces.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Tammee McVey Educational Fund (for her great nieces and nephews) in care of Beckwith Funeral home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2019