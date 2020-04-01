|
|
Ensign - Tammy Sue Carter, 52, died March 27, 2020 due to an automobile accident in Ford County. She was born on July 25, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Leroy and Joyce K. (Tomczak) Netherton.
Tammy spent her childhood in Chicago where she attended school. After she graduated from high school, Tammy moved to Ensign to live with her uncle, Dennis "Doc" Netherton. Tammy married Mark Carter in 1898. Tammy worked with special needs individuals in Hutchinson but her most important job was being a stay at home mom to her children. She enjoyed music, with the Beatles being her favorite. Time spent with her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy.
Tammy is survived by four children, Kyle Anderson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Alexandria Mandeville and husband Jake of Dodge City, Marshall Carter and wife Shannon of Raymore, Missouri, and David Carter and wife Whitney of Bloom; her uncle, Dennis "Doc" Netherton of Ensign; seven grandchildren, Draven, Kayden, Khloe, Taryn, and Corben Mandeville; Marek Carter; and Audae Anderson; her mother, Joyce; five sisters, and one brother. She is preceded in death by her father, Leroy and a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 1, 2020