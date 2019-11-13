Home

Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
University Christian Church
2800 Claflin Road
Manhattan, KS
Tanner Dee Miller


1992 - 2019
Tanner Dee Miller Obituary
Tanner Dee Miller, 27, passed away peacefully at his home on the early morning of November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends after beating cancer for the past four years.
Tanner was born August 12, 1992 in Dodge City Kansas, the son of Dr. Gary R. Miller and Judy Beedles Miller.
Services will be Friday, November 15, 2:00PM at University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS 66503. Following the service a continued Celebration of Life will be held at the Blue Hills Room, 2315 Tuttle Creek Blvd., in Blue Hills Shopping Center by RC McGraws, for a time to renew old friendships and share stories about Tanner.
Memorial contributions are suggested to RMC Research at MDAnderson (MDA). Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Complete obituary information may be read through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
