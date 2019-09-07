Home

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Dodge City Civic Center
Terrell Brown


1993 - 2019
Terrell Brown Obituary
DODGE CITY - Terell Brown, 26, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Sacramento, California.
He was born June 11, 1993 in Dodge City, Kansas the son of Jennifer Heiland and Eric Brown.
Terell grew up in Dodge City and was a 2011 graduate of Dodge City High School. He later attended Wichita State University and the University of Kentucky. Terell graduated from BHU, Bad Habit's University, school of hard knocks! He moved to California in 2015 and had spent the last 4 years there. He loved anime, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an entrepreneur and was planning on coming back home and opening up a chicken strip food truck called "The Strip Club". Terell was an aspiring rapper and had one album produced and 2 albums in production.
Survivors include: his mother, Jennifer Heiland, Dodge City; his father, Eric Brown, Wichita, Kansas; 2 sisters, Shanell Torrez, Lubbock, Texas, Anna Tweedy, Westwood, Kansas; 5 brothers, KeShaun Heiland, Los Angeles, California, Isaac Bauer, Burlington, Colorado, Eryk Bauer, Burlington, Colorado, Kesean Brown, Lamar, Colorado, and Kobe Saunders, Salina, Kansas; grandparents, Bernard Heiland, Vera Fox, and Lillian Brown, all of Dodge City; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins. Terell left behind 2 dog children; Benji and Brody, Sacramento, California.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John H. Brown, Jr., uncle, Greg Heiland, and aunt, Johnetta Hymon.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Dodge City Civic Center with Pastor Ferell officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register book from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to DCHS Booster Club in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 7, 2019
