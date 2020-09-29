COLORADO- Terry Cook, 61, died May 30, 2020 at Hansen, Idaho. He was formally from Denver, Colorado.

Terry was born April 19, 1959 to Larry Dean Cook and Marlene Cobb.

He was a retired carpenter who loved fishing, hiking, camping, Football and most of all Peter the dog. Terry loved to travel anywhere with Peter. He spent half of his time in Thornton, Colorado and the other half in Idaho.

Survivors include his brother, Larry Cook, Nampa, Idaho; sister, Kerry Mann, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; one nephew and 3 nieces; special friend, Cindy Beyersdorf, Thornton, Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be conducted by Dusty Cookson at 3:30 pm Thursday, October, 1 2020 at the Bucklin, Cemetery.

Arrangements by Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

