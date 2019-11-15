|
|
Terry Eugene Faulkner 66, passed away due to metastasic cancer Saturday November 9th 2019 at Western Plains Complex in Dodge City, KS. Terry was surrounded with his daughter, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters, he met his Lord and Savior at 6:30 am. He was born July 28, 1953 in Dodge City, Kansas to Vernon D. and Dorothy (Millender) Faulkner. He met Nancy Burns December 31, 1986. They had 1 daughter, Tosha Marie Faulkner.
Terry had a special way that warmed the hearts of everyone that knew him and had qualities that made him the wonderful person he was, he has left us with many beautiful memories, honoring the life of someone very special who will always be remembered.
Terry was a very active young man all throughout the Dodge City schools. He was very proud of his accomplishments in high school. He was in the class of 1972. He did track and field 200 yard dash, 100 yard hurdles, gymnastics: all around and his favorite was the rings, he had a beautiful iron cross, followed by the parallel bars. He received several medals for his accomplishments. He loved football, Terry was #65 and was coached by J.C. Riekenburg. They won the State Championship in 1970 and still hold the undefeated record as of today. Terry also attended Dodge City Community College from summer of 1972-1973. He enlisted in the United States Airforce RegAF from 1973-1975.
Terry hobbies were playing cards, he grew up playing any kind of cards; pitch, canasta, cribbage, spades, chess, dominos, his favorite board game was risk, all of the siblings stopped playing that game with him because he was to aggressive, he knew how to play that game well and had no chance. His favorite hangout places were Last Change Bar and Grill and the GI Forum. Terry was a jack of all trades, he worked at Dicon Construction 1975-1977, Salesman for Kirby Vacuums and Lifetime Cookware 1978-1979, Excel 1979-1980, Ralph & Charles Klinge Truck Wash 1981-2001, Curtis Machine 1983-1985, National Beef, 1984-1997, Family Dollar Manager, 1999-2006, Maupins, 2007-2009, B&D Truck Repair 2010-2015, Self-employed, and Handyman 2016-2019.
Survivors include: 1 daughter, Tosha Faulkner and husband Isaac Stacy; 3 granddaughters, Taigen, Anastasia, and Lily; 1 grandson, Jameson; 4 siblings, Charlotte Koehn and husband Delano, Ira Doran Faulkner, Ava Arntt and husband Tony, Bruce Faulkner and wife Deanna, all of Dodge City; 8 nephews; 7 nieces, and several cousins and great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Ira Bernard and Avis Faulkner, and grandmother, Rosa Harner.
Funeral Services will be at 12:00 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Living Waters Pentecostal Holiness Church on Ave B and Vine St. in Dodge City with Rev. Siah Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Ft. Dodge with full military honors.
The family suggests memorials to the Terry Faulkner Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 15, 2019