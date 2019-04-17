|
|
Jetmore – Thedora (Teddy) W. Tull, 91, passed away April 14, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore.
She was born February 7, 1928 in Larned, Kansas, the daughter of Theodore Cecil and Fay Amanda Muck Cossman. A lifetime area resident, she was a beautician.
She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, United Presbyterian Women, Jetmore Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hats Society, all of Jetmore.
On September 10, 1945 she married William Edward Tull in Burdett, Kansas. He died January 30, 1996.
Survivors include: two sons, Don Eugene Tull, Garden City, Ron Edward Tull, Houston, Texas; two daughters, Leatrice Waconda (Tull) Tacha, Loveland, Colorado, Vonda Nadine (Tull) Borger, Jetmore; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Cossman and two sisters, Ernestine Crockett and LaZora Daughenbaugh.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore with Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to United Presbyterian Church or American Legion Auxiliary in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, Kansas 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2019