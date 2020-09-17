Thelma Mae Wells, 99, left this life for her heavenly home on Monday August 31, 2020 at The Cheney Golden Age Home in Cheney, Kansas. She was born December 24, 1920 in Pierceville, Kansas. She was the daughter of John Frederick & Minnie Marie (Bates) Husband. She resided most of her married life in Dodge City, Kansas. She graduated from Pierceville High with honors and was salutatorian of her senior class. She worked and retired as a Ford County Treasury Clerk in Dodge City, Kansas. She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, Wichita, Kansas.

She married the love of her life Doyle E. Wells on October 5th, 1941. He proceeded her in death in 1984.

Survivors Include, daughters, Patricia Ann (Richard) Ward, of Goddard, Kansas and Nova Dayle Chambers of Montclair California.

Sister, Claudette (Vern) Beavers, Pierceville, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Martha F. Wells, Orange, California; eight grandchildren, Lynette R. (Doug) Drevo, Kim M. (Rick) Heese, Chasity R. (Justin) Wilson, Shelli A. (Morgan) Blais, Daniel D. (Nomi) Wells, David P. (Rosa) Wells, Leisa M. Feagin, Donna Sue Martinez; nineteen great-grandchildren and one expected arrival in October 2020; one great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by sons, Lawrence, Dwayne, and Gary Wells; granddaughter, Lori Wells; sisters, Mary B. Hutton, Mildred (Pearl) McDonald, Betty Louise Van Buskirk, and Melvena Fern Rieth; brothers, Clifford (Eldon), James Frederick, and Billy Dwayne Husband . Graveside Service was held on Sept. 5th, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, Ks. In lieu of your flowers memorials can be made to Know Your Bible Northside Church of Christ, 4545 N. Meridian, Wichita, Kansas 67204. Pallbearers: Brandon Bertholf (grandson), Dan Wells (grandson), Justin Wilson (grandson), Rick Heese (grandson), Morgan Blais (grandson), Tom Beavers (nephew) , Brian Beavers (nephew) and Ed Rieth (nephew).

