|
|
DODGE CITY - Thelma May Naylor-Nelson, 98, died May 15, 2020 at her home in Dodge City. She was born on June 14, 1921 at Ness City, the daughter of John Franklin and Caroline (Pelton) Cobb.
Thelma grew up and attended schools in Ford. On June 23, 1940 she married David Naylor in Dodge City, he preceded her in death. She worked at JC Penny's in Dodge City and also owned and operated the Golden Rule Hatchery for over 50 years with her husband David. Thelma was very active in the First Church of God where she taught Sunday School for many years. She later married Rev. Wilbert Nelson on May 18, 1997 in Dodge City. Thelma loved spending time with her family and working in her yard and garden.
She was a member of the First Church of God in Dodge City, Christian Women Connection and Dodge City Senior Center.
Thelma is survived by her son, Doyle Naylor and wife Diana of Dodge City; a daughter, Lavetta Bratton and husband Kent of Cape Giardeau, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lockridge and huband James of Charleston, S.C., Robyn Russell and husband Michael of Wichita, Sarah Alexander and husband Darcy of Satanta and Chris Naylor and wife Crystal of Satanta; twelve great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Annabelle, and Jack Lockridge, Sabrina, Logan, Seth, August, and Kade Russell, Maylea, Marshall, and Macklin Alexander, and Brooke, Beckett, and Brier Naylor; and one great great grandson, Vladimir Perry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David Naylor and Rev. Wilbert Nelson; two brothers, Willard and Gilbert Cobb; and five sisters, Helen Naylor, Emma Sanders, Frances Powell, Mary Dragroo, and Lois Lenz.
Private family graveside will be held at Greencrest Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday May 18, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the First Church of God in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 16, 2020