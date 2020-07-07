1/
Theresa A. Gepner
1951 - 2020
Dodge City – Theresa A. Gepner, 69, died June 23, 2020 at her home in Dodge City. She was born on February 16, 1951 at Bristol, Indiana the daughter of Fred John Jr. and Isabel Margaret (Adamski) Wordelman.
She married George Gepner on March 1, 1968 in Syracuse, Kansas he preceded her in death on February 9, 2008. She loved taking care of animals and especially her fur babies Taz, Crystal, Spike, Zoey, Sappy, Floyd, Smoke, Harley, Kooper and Roxy.
She is survived by her son Joe Gepner of Dodge City; Sister Nina Sanchez of Dodge City; sister D.J. of Ingalls; three brothers Leonard Wordelman of Larned, Kansas; Freddie Wordelman of Salina, Kansas and Raymond Wordelman of St. Louis, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents one son Jimmy Joe Gepner, five brothers Freddy, Richard, Darin, Walt, Billy and three sisters Anna Avritt, Mary Stills and Jennifer Wardelman.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Dr. Justin Hayes presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Theresa Gepner Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
