Thomas "Wyatt" Balman, age 20, died on Tuesday October 13, 2020, at the Wamego City Hospital, Wamego, Kansas.
He was born on July 7, 2000, in Houston, Texas, the son of John and Seana (Barnhill) Balman. Wyatt was currently a junior at Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California.
Wyatt loved swimming, surfing, coaching, music, and people. His enthusiasm was evident in everything he did including looking good to feel good, and his seemingly effortless self-motivation. Wyatt was a Scholar All America Collegiate Athlete with dreams of medical school, becoming an Obstetrical/Gynecological surgeon, and then serving in Doctors without Borders. He felt learning about different cultures was a gift, which is why he loved Soka University of America. Wyatt woke up nearly every morning in California before swim practice, and he surfed. He never said no to a volunteer opportunity, such as when he started a Manhattan Special Olympics swim team in high school. He is missed and loved by so many, and his family will always be proud of the man he chose to be.
Survivors include his parents: John and Seana Balman of the home; siblings: August Balman of Charleston, SC, Jonas, Juliet, Ethan and Catherine Balman all of Manhattan. Additional survivors include maternal grandmother Donna Gooden of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 2900 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, for a public visitation. Social distancing and the use of face masks are required in the church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas "Wyatt" Balman Memorial Fund for a Manhattan, KS, indoor aquatic center in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
