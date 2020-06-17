Thomas Franklin Cutcliffe
1942 - 2020
Thomas Franklin Cutcliffe, 77, was born in Minneapolis, MN on November 17, 1942. He received his undergraduate degree from St. Mary of the Plains in Dodge City, KS, where he played college football and was president of his senior class. He met Sondra Holman when they were dancing partners in the college's production of Music Man.
They became partners for life in 1964 when they married in Sacred Heart church in Dodge City. After spending three years in the Marine Corps, ending his service as a captain, Tom received his Master of Business Administration Degree from University of California, Berkeley.
His career in marketing and finance led him to private industry, banking, college administration, and, finally, to entrepreneurship as a franchise owner for Ice Cream Churn. He spent his retirement years in Palos Verdes, California and Rio Verde, Arizona. He delved into his family history, traveling to the United Kingdom to visit places where his ancestors had lived and to meet some distant cousins for the first time. He enjoyed wood carving, as well as playing tennis and water volleyball. He passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 3.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra, as well as their son Brad Cutcliffe and his wife, Christina, of Kansas City MO. He was preceded in death by his elder son, Todd. Graveside services at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City will be held at a later date to be announced.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 17, 2020.
