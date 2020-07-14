Dodge City - Tillie (Mathilda) Esther Koehn, 94, died July 10, 2020 at Sunporch of Dodge City. She was born on June 30, 1926 at Inman, Kansas the daughter of Pete and Helen (Doerksen) Heidebrecht.
Tillie married Frank Koehn on September 23, 1945 in Inman, Kansas, he preceded her in death on December 21, 1997. She was the owner of Tillies Beauty Shop, retiring after 50 years of service to the Mullinville and Dodge City areas. She enjoyed listening to Blue Grass Music, crocheting, reading and traveling in her spare time. Tillie always cherished the time she spent with her family.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Dodge City.
She is survived by her three children Phyllis Yockey and husband Bob; Helen Dickinson and husband Richard and Ted and wife Jan Koehn. She is also surived by three grandchildren George Julian, Vickey Rowley, Jeff Remigio as well as three great grandchildren Cherisa Towey, Donnie Schmidt, Darrin Schmidt and three great great grandchildren Grayson Schmidt, Carson Schmidt and Hannah Schmidt. Mrs. Koehn is also survived by three sisters Bernice Schletzbaum, Kate Redger and Shirley Dornberger and husband John.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Sophie Neufeld.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Ryan Watson presiding. Inurnment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Seventh Day Adventist Church of Dodge City in care of the funeral home.