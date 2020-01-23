Home

Timothy Burke
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:30 PM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
3642 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
3642 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS
Timothy S. "Tim" Burke


1957 - 2020
Timothy S. "Tim" Burke Obituary
Timothy S. "Tim" Burke, age 62, retired U.S. Air Force Captain, and meteorologist for National Weather Service, was called home on January 19, 2020. Born on February 23, 1957 to William P. Burke and Lorna J. Burke. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight.
Rosary will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 both at St. Catherine of Siena.
Memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena, ALS Association, and Phoenix Hospice. Private family burial will be at a later date. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
