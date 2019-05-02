|
DODGE CITY – Tina Anne Horn, 54, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
She was born June 1, 1964 at St. Anthony Hospital, Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Joyce Crosby and James Keith Jr. She attended school in Dodge City until the 10th grade. She worked in the Health Care Equipment Industry assembling medical equipment. She was baptized at Bible Baptist Church.
Tina loved visiting with her family and her friends. She was known for crocheting blankets with any free time she had. She enjoyed listening to music and watching movies. Tina loved her dog Oreo like he was her own child. She had a kind heart and always helped anybody in need.
She spent 18 years with her companion, Chino Phung in Utah, they later separated in Kansas, he survives.
Survivors include: her 3 sisters, Deborah Wellen and husband Clayton, Elkhart, Kansas, Kathy Perkins and husband Gary, Sutherlin, Oregon, Walanda Baker and husband Gary, Olathe, Kansas; 2 brothers, Jeffrey Keith, Dodge City, Kansas, and Wesley Keith, Sutherlin, Oregon; 13 nieces and nephews; and 8 great nieces and nephews with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father Jim Keith; Step-Father, Mark McAllister; Grandparents, Paul and Vivian Shute; 1 niece, Jordan Keith; Great Grandmother, Fern Malone; Great Grandfather, Arthur Malone; and Grandparents Jim and Margret Keith; and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Dr. Justin Hayes officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from noon to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Tina Horn Memorial in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 2, 2019