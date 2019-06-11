Home

Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Todd A. Reimann


1968 - 2019
Todd A. Reimann Obituary
El Dorado - Todd A. Reimann, 50, died June 7, 2019 at Susan B. Allen Hospital in El Dorado. He was born on August 20, 1968, the son of Alton Bernard and Peggy Darlene (Nightengale) Reimann.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Dodge City on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM to noon. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019
