El Dorado - Todd A. Reimann, 50, died June 7, 2019 at Susan B. Allen Hospital in El Dorado. He was born on August 20, 1968, the son of Alton Bernard and Peggy Darlene (Nightengale) Reimann.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Dodge City on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM to noon. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019
