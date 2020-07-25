Tony Beard, 76, of Colorado Springs, died at home on July 21, 2020 from complications of dementia with family at his side.
Tony was born on August 10, 1943 to James Clair and Erma (Millett) Beard in Dodge City, Kansas.
He was raised in Minneola, Kansas where he attended the Minneola School system. Tony was very active in all school sports such as football, basketball, and track and field. He received a sports scholarship to attend Kansas State University to become a member of the track team as a high hurdler.
Tony spent his early working years on a Kansas cattle feed lot and as a hay baler. A majority of his career was as an insurance sales agent in Dodge City, Kansas and Colorado Springs.
Tony never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to people whether it pertained to business or pleasure.
He enjoyed coaching various sports teams that his children were participating in through the YMCA and the Parks and Recreation department. Tony was involved in coaching T-ball, baseball, soccer, and basketball teams.
Tony had a love for bird hunting and fishing. He developed many wonderful friendships with a core group of men that went on an annual fishing trip to Saskatchewan, Canada. His fondest memories were catching trophy Northern Pike in Wollaston Lake.
Tony leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of almost thirty-eight years, Diane (Zawalick) Beard; daughters, Jackie Beard (Rick) Robinson of Ocean Ridge, Florida; son, Blake Beard of Scottsdale, Arizona; and triplets, Brittany Beard (Dustin Sefton) of Puyallup, Washington, Kimberly Beard of Colorado Springs and Robert Beard of Colorado Springs; grandson, Austin Marvin of Gulfport, Florida; brother-in-law, Mack Posey of Indiantown, Florida; and many other loving relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Clair and Erma Beard; sister, Dixie Posey; and brother-in-law, Gary Zawalick.
Tony had been active in the Alcoholics Anonymous program for the last forty-two years of his life, and provided inspiration and help to others.
Special thanks to Suncrest Hospice of Colorado and Heartfelt Care at Home.
Memorial contributions in Tony's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or send checks to Alzheimer's Association
of Colorado, 455 Sherman Street, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80203.
Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020, First United Methodist Church, 420 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
Inurnment, First United Methodist Church Columbarium.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co.