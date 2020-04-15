Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Tony H. Indiek


1935 - 2020
Tony H. Indiek Obituary
SPEARVILLE - Tony H. Indiek, 84, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
He was born September 20, 1935 at Offerle, the son of Benjamin and Helen (Schreck) Indiek. He was a graduate of Windthorst High School and was a farmer and rancher all of his life.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 1539 both in Spearville. He served on the Spearville Township for 17 years.
On May 3, 1958 he married Joan C. Dixon at St. Mary's Church in Hodgeman County. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2017.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Rocky Indiek and companion Christena Jackson, Dodge City and Jerome Indiek and wife Amy, Spearville; a daughter, Karen Lewis and husband Jay, Wheeler, Texas; 2 brothers, John Indiek and wife Phyllis, Spearville and Victor Indiek, Delmar, California; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jamison Indiek and 4 sisters, Clairene Durler, Esther Andra, Delphine Peinter and Berna Mae Donnemyer.
A private family graveside will be held Saturday at St. John Cemetery, Spearville, with Fr. John Forkuoh officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to St. John The Baptist Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
