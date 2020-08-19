Eunice, NM- Tricia Burke, 29, passed away August 16, 2020 at her home in Eunice, New Mexico. She was born on August 28, 1990 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Jack and Brenda (Nau) Burke.
Tricia graduated from Spearville High School in 2008 and graduated from Dodge City Community College of Cosmetology in 2009. She loved helping people look their best by helping them with their hair, nails and make up. Tricia loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews who always called her our favorite aunt shish. Tricia moved to Eunice, New Mexico to work with her sister Kristy at Mane Event Hair Salon. She had a infectious smile and never meet a stranger. She loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.
She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Spearville.
She is survived by her parents Jack and Brenda Burke of Spearville; two sisters Kristy Soriano and husband Manuel of Eunice, New Mexico; Tracey Melia and husband Clint of Salida, Colorado; one brother Doug Burke and companion Abbey Carmona of Spearville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins and Tricia's boyfriend Greg Mitchell and his daughter Brynn.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Mary Nau and Jim and Emma Burke and one sister Ashley Burke and one nephew Ashton Soriano.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Spearville. Vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville. Memorials are suggested to Tricia Burke Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.