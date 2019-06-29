|
|
Roseville, CA- Vada Verlee Wolfe, 94, died June 16th, 2019 in Roseville, California. She was born February 9th, 1925 in Memphis, Missouri. The Daughter of Thomas and Laura (Phillips) Stith. She moved to Dodge City, Kansas when she was 5 years old. She attended Dodge City schools. She graduated from LPN Nursing School at Dodge City Junior College and became medicine nurse on the surgery floor at Trinity Hospital. She joined First Baptist Church when she was 16 years old.
She married Elmer P. Wolfe on November 4th, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2001. She loved to travel, sharing memories with family, and music such as southern gospel, Elvis, and Irish crooner Daniel O'Donnell.
She is survived by one son, Daniel Wolfe of Roseville California, one grandson, Chad Wolfe and wife Randi, one great grandson, Huxton (Huck) Wolfe all of Loomis California. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Edwin Stith and Howard Stith; also 3 sisters, Cleo Whetstone, Erma Klee, and Eva Ford. She is survived by several sister in-laws, nieces and nephew.
Vada will be buried next to her husband of 53 years in Maple grove cemetery, Dodge City, Kansas. A private memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave. Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be left at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 29, 2019