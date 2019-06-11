|
SPEARVILLE - Valen W. Stein, age 74, of Baldwin City, passed away April 22, 2019, at his home. He was born November 1, 1943 in Dodge City, the son of Marcellus Stein and Anna (Intermann) Stein, who preceded him in death.
Valen grew up in rural Ford County graduating from Windthorst High School with the class of 1962. Valen lived in Spearville, most of his adult life until 2012 when he moved to Baldwin City.
In April of 1967, Valen entered the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. During his military service Valen received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter commendation, and the Purple Heart Medal.
On June 3, 1967 Valen was united in marriage to Norma Jean Schulte in Spearville , they have shared fifty-one years of loving marriage together.
Valen was a truck driver all his life, working for Wright Co-op in Wright, for twenty years before going to work for Farmland Feed Mills.
Valen was a loving and devoted family man. He never missed an event or game for the kids and especially his grandkids when he was around. He was also an avid fisherman. If there was enough water to hold fish he would put a line in it. When the kids were young they spent many summer days at Cedar Bluff or Wilson Lake or any other lake they could drive to and set up camp. Many fond memories were made by the family in the summers at the lake fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Stein of Baldwin City; four children, Marlene Stein of Oklahoma City, OK, Alan Stein and his wife Katia of Hill City, Brenda Parsons and her husband, Kenny of Baldwin City, Sheila Trebilcock and her husband Thad of Baldwin City; eleven grandchildren, Bryce and his wife Teghan, Willie, Breanna, Demetrius, Darius, John, Kendra, Alexia, Brett, Kalan, Alak; five great grandchildren, Beckett, Brayven, Hunter, Myrius, Kandence; two brothers, Dale Stein and his wife Joleen of Spearville and Glenn Stein and his wife Martha of Spearville; and two sisters, LaDonna Besser and her husband Bill of Wilroads Garden, and Joyce Schulte and her husband Albert of Milford.
Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held at the church on Friday June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Friday at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Ft. Dodge with full military honors. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Annunciation Catholic Church of Baldwin City or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Spearville both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019