Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136

Vaneita June Hahn


1932 - 2020
Vaneita June Hahn Obituary
Dodge City - Vaneita June Hahn, 87, died February 8, 2020 in Dodge City. She was born on August 3, 1932 at Kinsley, Kansas the daughter of Ira and Hazel (Ricketts) West.
She moved to Dodge City from Kinsley in 1942. Vaneita married Don Hahn on August 20, 1950 in Dodge City, he survives. She was very active in her children's PTA at school. Mrs. Hahn helped her children as well as many other children raise money for school trips as well as the big band trips and sports activities every year for the high school. She was well known for always making homemade ice cream and was an excellent cook. .
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City.
She is survived by her husband Don: one daughter Kathy Frederking and husband Hal of Dodge City; one son Chris Hahn and wife Denise of Olathe, Kansas; and one sister Versa Runkle of Bel Aire, Kansas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one daughter-in-law Sherie Hahn of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Rick Hahn, her mother and father-in-law Charles and Belle Hahn, one brother, two sisters, two sister-in-laws and five brother-in-laws.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Inurnment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame or Ford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
