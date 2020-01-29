|
|
DODGE CITY - Vanessa Guzman, 26, died January 25, 2020 at Dodge City. She was born on May 11, 1993 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Ezequiel Guzman and Adriana Luz Pena.
Vanessa was born and raised in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City High School in 2011. She then attended Dodge City Community College where she received her CNA Certificate. Vanessa was currently employed at National Beef in Dodge City. She enjoyed music, food, traveling and loved reading to her daughter. Vanessa enjoyed spending time with her family especially her daughter Cali. She had a big heart and was a loving person.
Vanessa is survived by her daughter, Cali Clay Ordaz of Dodge City and husband, Irvin Lee Ordaz of Dodge City; her mother, Adriana Luz Pena of Dodge City; father, Ezequiel Guzman, Sr of Dodge City; brother, Ezequiel Guzman, Jr of Dodge City; sister, Sarahi Guzman of Dodge City; grandparents, Martin and Abigail Pena of Dodge City; and many other family members and friends.
Funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday January 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday January 30, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Cali Ordaz Education Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 29, 2020