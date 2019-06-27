|
Dodge City - Veleeta Allene Doll, 88, died June 24, 2019 in Dodge City. She was born on October 12, 1930 in Dodge City, the daughter of Lemuel (L.L.) and Elsie Anders.
Veleeta was married on April 26, 1951, on a baseball diamond in Greenwood, Mississippi, to Loren Doll. He survives. Veleeta spent time raising her family, shuttling kids back and forth to various practices and events. For reasons known only to her husband, Loren gave Veleeta the nickname "Blanche," as she was known to family and friends. Veleeta enjoyed spending time at the Rosebud, where she was queen. She spent hours tending her flowers and enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. Veleeta will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Veleeta was a homemaker, a loving wife and a wonderful mother to six children, who survive her: Janice (Mike) McNiece, Kathy (Dan) Miller, Steve (Debra) Doll, Mike Doll, John (Janet) Doll, and Lori (John) Oldham. Veleeta is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; her sister, Wanda Culver; and her sister-in-law, Pat Anders. Veleeta was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Anders.
Vigil service will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City on Friday, June 28 at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Green Crest Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 27, 2019