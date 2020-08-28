DODGE CITY - Velma C. Maddox-Ferguson, 88, died August 26, 2020 at Sun Porch of Dodge City. She was born on November 21, 1931 at Bonanza, Arkansas the daughter of Barsie O. and Alice Irene (Robertson) Jones.
Velma grew up in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. She married Richard Maddox, Sr. in January of 1955 at Gallup, New Mexico. He preceded her in death. Velma was a dispatcher for the Navajo Tribal Police in Window Rock, Arizona and the secretary for the Superintendant of Window Rock Schools. Later she was the secretary to the president of the bank in Gallup, New Mexico. She also was a bookkeeper and accountant for the California Grocery stores until retiring. After she retired she moved to Poteau, Oklahoma to help take care of her mother. In 2010 she moved to Dodge City to be with her family and has resided here since.
She attended the Abundant Life Family Church and was a past president of the Does Lodge.
Velma is survived by her daughter, Belinda Loya of Dodge City; a son, Martin Maddox of Dodge City; seven grandchildren, Amber Quinones, Diana Mendoza, Ricardo Mendoza, Victor Alarcon, Aaron Maddox, Kyle Maddox and Jason Maddox; 9 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard Maddox, Jr; two brothers, John L. Jones and Harold W. Jones; and one sister, Dorothy Hartley.
Funeral will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Dr. Jim and Lydia Ames presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday August 28, 2020 from Noon to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to SunPorch of Dodge City in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.